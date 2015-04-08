STOCKHOLM, April 8 White goods maker Electrolux warned on Wednesday that its North American appliances business would make a loss in the first quarter partly due to costs related to adjustments to product lines in the region.

Electrolux, which makes appliances under brands such as Frigidaire as well as its own name, also said Jack Truong, the head of the North American business, which accounts for nearly a third of group sales, would be leaving the company. He will be replaced temporarily by Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin.

The company has faced higher costs in North America related to its shift to new product ranges for fridges and freezers to meet new energy requirements as well as for ramping up production at its plant in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Results for the business area in the first quarter 2015 will therefore be negative," the company said in a statement.

The company's shares were down 5.8 percent at 237.8 crowns by 1350 GMT.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Sven Nordenstam and Jane Merriman)