STOCKHOLM, April 8 White goods maker Electrolux said on Wednesday its North American appliances business would make an unexpected loss in the first quarter, partly due to costs related to adjustments to product lines in the region.

Electrolux, a rival of Whirlpool Inc, makes nearly a third of its sales in North America and has been benefiting from firm demand in the region, which has helped to offset a sluggish European market.

Shares in the Swedish firm, which hit a record high earlier this year as cost cutting showed signs of boosting its bottom line, were down 5.5 percent at 1407 GMT versus a 0.2 percent fall in the Stockholm bourse's blue-chip index.

Electrolux, which makes appliances under brands such as Frigidaire as well as its own name, said Jack Truong, the head of the North American business, would be leaving the company.

Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin will temporarily take on his responsibilities.

The company has faced higher costs in North America related to its shift to new product ranges for fridges and freezers to meet new energy requirements as well as for ramping up production at its plant in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Results for the business area in the first quarter 2015 will therefore be negative," the company said in a statement.

Electrolux, which is set to boost its North American footprint with the $3.3 billion purchase of GE Appliances, had said the impact of the changes to a new product line-up would linger for the first half of 2015, but was now more pessimistic.

"A program to restore profitability and increase efficiency is under way. It will require most of 2015 before these actions will show full effect," it said.

Electrolux also said it remained confident the GE Appliances deal, still awaiting regulatory approval, would be closed this year and raised its estimate of anticipated synergies from the deal to $350 million from $300 million.

"I think they will get this in order but the forecast estimates should come down in the short term," said Johan Dahl, head of research at Erik Penser Bankaktiebolag, of the North America problem. He has a "hold" rating on Electrolux shares.

There is little consensus on results forecasts for Electrolux this year, with some analysts including the GE Appliances deal and others not. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Additional reporting by Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)