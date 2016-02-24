STOCKHOLM Feb 24 Home appliances maker
Electrolux stood by its outlook for growth in its two
biggest markets this year and said on Wednesday it expected
falling raw material prices to provide a greater tailwind than
previously expected.
The company, locked in battle for market leadership with the
likes of U.S. rival Whirlpool, said it expected the home
appliances market to grow 2-3 percent in Western Europe and 3-4
percent in North America, unchanged from its outlook in January.
Electrolux, whose plan to buy GE Appliances and add it to
its line-up of brands which includes Frigidaire and AEG were
dashed in December, said lower raw material prices would cut
costs by 750 million crowns ($88 million) this year compared to
its previous forecast for a cut of 550 million.
"The core strategy of Electrolux remains unchanged," the
company said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day for
investors, analysts and media.
"Electrolux continues to step up investments in innovation,
product development, design and marketing to support future
product launches."
Facing a legal challenge from U.S. authorities, GE pulled
the plug on the $3.3 billion merger deal, upending Electrolux's
plans to double its U.S. sales with its biggest-ever
acquisition.
Deepening Electrolux's misery, GE then struck a similar deal
with China's Haier, if at a higher price, potentially leaving
the Stockholm-based manufacturer facing another potent rival in
a U.S. market where it had hoped to boost its presence.
($1 = 8.4853 Swedish crowns)
