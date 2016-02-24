* CEO eyes M&A in emerging markets, professional division
* Says valuations coming down in emerging markets
* Stands by outlook for market growth in Europe, U.S.
* Sees bigger boost from falling raw material prices
By Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, Feb 24 Appliance maker Electrolux
will focus on acquisitions in emerging markets and
its lucrative professionals business after its failed bid for GE
Appliances, the Swedish firm's new CEO said on Wednesday.
Facing opposition from U.S. authorities, GE pulled
the plug on the $3.3 billion deal in December, ending
Electrolux's plans to double its U.S. sales with the acquisition
and leaving it casting about for growth elsewhere.
Jonas Samuelson, just weeks into the CEO job after his
predecessor stepped down when the GE deal collapsed, said
Electrolux would look to boost its presence in emerging markets
with an eye to their long-term growth potential.
Electrolux's professionals business, which serves
restaurants and laundries and has margins far above the company,
average while accounting for just over 5 percent of sales, was
also an area to bolster through acquisitions, he said.
"That is top of our list both in the short and medium term,"
Samuelson told reporters on the sidelines of his first
presentation to investors and analysts as chief executive.
"We have a very, very strong balance sheet ... that gives us
a pretty big gun when it comes to acquisitions."
Samuelson is the former head of the company's Europe, Middle
East and Africa division, where he moved the company up market,
made production leaner and trimmed costs, all helping to boost
profitability in the region.
Electrolux is keen to expand in parts of Latin America and
in Asian countries such as India, and Samuelson said the slide
in financial markets across many emerging markets was working in
its favour.
"Clearly, the valuations have come down a lot because the
mindsets of sellers are pretty much determined by the stock
market development. Also, several of these currencies have
fallen quite a lot," he said.
Samuelson said potential acquisitions in the professional
division were pricey, reflecting their higher margins relative
to mass-market home appliances, but he said growth would not
come at the expense of profitability.
Electrolux, battling for market leadership with the likes of
U.S. rival Whirlpool, said it expected the home
appliance market to grow by 2 percent to 3 percent in Western
Europe and 3 percent to 4 percent in North America, unchanged
from the outlook it gave in January.
It also said lower commodity prices would cut its raw
materials costs this year, the bulk of which are steel and
plastics, by 750 million crowns ($88 million). It had previously
forecast a 550 million crown cut.
