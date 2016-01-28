STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Home appliance maker
Electrolux skidded to a slightly smaller than
expected quarterly loss as costs for the aborted purchase of
General Electric's white goods business weighed but
marginally raised its North American market outlook.
The Swedish company, vying for market leadership with the
likes of U.S. Whirlpool, reported a fourth-quarter
operating loss of 202 million crowns ($23.7 million) versus a
year-ago profit of 1.40 billion and a mean forecast loss of 300
million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Results where dented by costs totalling 1.66 billion crowns
related to the called-off acquisition of GE Appliances, mainly
stemming from a termination fee to GE.
($1 = 8.5186 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)