STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Home appliance maker Electrolux
reported a fourth-quarter profit within market
expectations on Wednesday and said it continued to expect market
demand in North America to grow between 2-3 percent this year.
The Swedish rival of U.S. Whirlpool Corp said
operating earnings rose to 1.62 billion Swedish crowns ($184.98
million)from a year-ago 202 million loss - roughly in line with
a mean forecast of 1.67 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 8.7579 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Alistair Scrutton)