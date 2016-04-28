* Q1 op profit SEK 1.27 bln vs forecast 975 mln
* Turnaround in N American business gives boost
* Sees U.S. appliances market up 4-5 pct in 2016
* Stands by European outlook
STOCKHOLM, April 28 Home appliance maker
Electrolux reported a bigger than expected rise in
first-quarter operating earnings, helped by a turnaround in its
North American business, and raised its outlook for the U.S.
market this year.
While still licking its wounds from its failed bid to buy
General Electric's white goods business, the maker of
Frigidaire, AEG and Zanussi appliances is benefiting from decent
growth in its main markets on both sides of North Atlantic.
The company, under a new CEO untainted by the GE deal
failure, said it saw U.S. market demand for appliances rising
4-5 percent in 2016, up from a previous 3-4 percent range, and
stood by an outlook for growth of 2-3 percent in Western Europe.
Operating earnings at the Swedish rival of U.S. Whirlpool
rose to 1.27 billion crowns ($157.31 million) from a
year-ago 516 million to come in ahead of a mean forecast of 975
million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Electrolux' U.S. operations were hit last year by a costly
shift to new ranges of fridges and freezers and a ramp-up of
production at its plant in Memphis, Tennessee, and recovery in
sales and profitability there helped drive earnings in the first
quarter.
With the door to major U.S. acquisitions shutting, CEO Jonas
Samuelsson has said the company will seek to bolster its highly
profitable professionals business and expand in emerging
markets, taking advantage of lower prices there brought on by
weak demand and financial turmoil.
U.S. rival Whirlpool this week reported
lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, hit by a slump in
emerging markets, above all in Latin America's top white goods
market Brazil which has been hit by recession and a tumbling
currency.
"To mitigate these market conditions and currency headwinds,
we continued to reduce structural costs and also increased
prices," CEO Samuelsson, the group's former European boss, said
in a statement. "We expect the Latin American market, mainly
Brazil, to remain weak in 2016."
($1 = 8.0731 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by; Alistair Scrutton)