By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 Electrolux lowered
its North American demand outlook on Friday and tempered its
view on Europe after beating third-quarter profit expectations
helped by cost cuts and a tighter focus on higher margin
appliances.
The maker of Electrolux, Frigidaire, AEG and other household
appliance brands followed U.S. rival Whirlpool in
cutting its North American demand growth outlook this year to
3-4 percent from 4-5 percent.
The company stuck to a forecast for 2-4 percent growth in
Europe but said signs of weakness in markets such as Britain,
which voted in June to leave the European Union, meant growth
was likely to come in at the lower end of the range.
"We expect the stable growth trend in Western Europe to
continue in most markets, but with the Brexit vote uncertainty
impacting," CEO Jonas Samuelson said in a conference call.
Electrolux, which also competes with Asian firms such as LG
Electronics and Haier Group, has benefited from
decent overall demand in Europe this year while U.S. sales have
been choppy in recent months.
The Swedish company, whose shares were up 0.6 percent by
0804 GMT, said operating earnings rose to 1.83 billion crowns
($201.7 million) from 1.51 billion, beating the 1.73 billion
expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
A stronger product mix, reflecting its focus of primarily
driving sales of its most profitable product ranges, and cost
trimming helped lift its operating margin to 7.1 percent, the
highest level for a single quarter since 2010.
Whirlpool shares tumbled this week on a weaker-than-expected
outlook and after it said it was suffering from discounting,
particularly for washing machines, and softer demand in the
United States.
Electrolux said like-for-like sales in its North American
home appliances business fell 4.6 percent in the third quarter
driven by lower private label sales, where appliances are sold
under the labels of major retailers.
The company, which has focused squarely on turning its back
on weak profitability in its North American business, said sales
volumes of core appliances under its own brands there grew but,
like Whirlpool, it flagged price pressure in the market.
"We don't see a specific distinction between categories in
terms of price pressure, I think it is relatively across the
board as far as we can see," Samuelson said.
"And it is not necessarily more intense going forward than
it has been."
($1 = 9.0726 Swedish crowns)
