Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Electrolux : * CEO says prices continued to decline in Europe in first quarter * CFO says sees currency effects of around 300 million sek on EBIT in Q2 * CEO says sees brazilian growth numbers normalizing over time * CEO says expects raw materials costs flat in Q2
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
* Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: