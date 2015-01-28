Jan 28 Electrolux

* Electrolux president and ceo keith mcloughlin's comments on the results for the fourth quarter 2014.

* Says we expect total european market to grow by 1-2 percent in 2015

* Says development in russia is very uncertain

* Says for 2015, we expect continued market growth in north america in range of 3-5 percent

* Says market environment in latin america remains challenging

* Says demand in latin america appears to be stabilizing although there is a high degree of uncertainty

* Says we expect continued impact from new energy standards transition process also in first half of 2015