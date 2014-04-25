Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Electrolux has seen only a limited impact from the crisis in Ukraine and the company's business in Russia remains good, CEO Keith McLoughlin said on Friday.
McLoughlin said the border between the two countries had been closed for one day meaning deliveries to Russia from the Electrolux plant in Ukraine could not get through, but then the block was lifted.
"Really it has had very limited impact on the business overall," McLoughlin told Reuters.
"Business is continuing as usual, from sourcing or producing in Ukraine and supplying Russia. Our business in Russia is actually good."
Earlier Electrolux posted first quarter adjusted operating earnings above expectations. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
