STOCKHOLM, April 25 Electrolux has seen only a limited impact from the crisis in Ukraine and the company's business in Russia remains good, CEO Keith McLoughlin said on Friday.

McLoughlin said the border between the two countries had been closed for one day meaning deliveries to Russia from the Electrolux plant in Ukraine could not get through, but then the block was lifted.

"Really it has had very limited impact on the business overall," McLoughlin told Reuters.

"Business is continuing as usual, from sourcing or producing in Ukraine and supplying Russia. Our business in Russia is actually good."

