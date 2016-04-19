STOCKHOLM, April 19 Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose 6.7 percent year-on-year in March, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed, Swedish news agency Direkt reported.

Sweden's Electrolux is one of the main home appliances makers in North America. (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom, editing by Niklas Pollard)