STOCKHOLM Feb 28 Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux said Tuesday it would target total sales growth of at least 4 percent annually, removing a previous reference to the goal specifying like-for-like sales growth exclusively.

The updated financial targets, which left unchanged a goal for an operating margin of at least 6 percent, were released in the white goods maker's annual report for 2016.

Electrolux had previously said it targeted annual organic sales growth of at least 4 percent, a measure which would exclude the impact of acquisitions. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)