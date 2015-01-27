(Adds CFO and analyst comments, background; updates shares)
By Anya George Tharakan
Jan 27 Electronic Arts Inc, publisher of
the "FIFA" and "Madden NFL" video games, posted
better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by
growth in digital revenue and strong sales of its sports titles.
Shares of the world's second-largest video game publisher
rose 3.9 percent to $50.30 in extended trading.
Consumers lapped up heavily discounted older generation
version of consoles such as Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Sony's
PlayStation 3 in the holiday season, which in turn boosted sales
of EA's game titles.
"We did not anticipate as a strong market as there was in
the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 market and there was some
discounting I believe going on the marketplace in November and
December," Blake Jorgensen, EA's chief financial officer, told
Reuters.
That led to a 62 percent jump in EA's games made for such
consoles in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, while the other
area of growth for the company was in sales of mobile phone
games, which rose 26 percent.
EA has benefited by offering its popular PC and online games
on mobile devices, a high-margin "freemium" model in which games
are available for free, but are monetized via advertising or
charging gamers for additional features.
Jorgensen expects "a lot of rapid growth" through the
freemium model over the next three to four years.
EA has already made smartphone versions of its top-selling
games, Madden NFL and FIFA, whose latest console and PC versions
were the third and tenth most sold titles in the United States
last year, according to NPD.
EA's total revenue rose nearly 40 percent to $1.13 billion
in the quarter, split almost equally between its digital and
packaged goods businesses.
"I think that EA has underperformed in the past, but right
now its outperforming the industry, particularly when it comes
to margins and things like that," said Arvind Bhatia, an analyst
with Sterne, Agee & Leach.
EA's net income was $142 million, or 44 cents per share,
compared with a loss of $308 million, or $1 per share, a year
earlier.
On a non-GAAP basis, the company earned $1.22 per share on
revenue of $1.43 billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 92 cents per share,
on revenue of $1.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
EA forecast a fourth-quarter profit of about 22 cents per
share, below analysts' average estimate of 26 cents.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)