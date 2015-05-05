* 4th qtr adj profit $0.39/shr vs est $0.25
* Adj rev $896 mln vs est $850.2 mln
* Shares rise as much as 6.5 pct in extended trading
* Forecasts full-year adj profit $2.75/shr vs est $2.64
(Adds CFO, analyst comments)
By Subrat Patnaik and Sai Sachin R
May 5 Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc
, known for titles such as "FIFA" and "Madden NFL", posted
better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue on Tuesday,
helped by strong digital sales and the release of "Battlefield
Hardline".
EA, whose shares rose as much as 6.5 percent to $62.98 in
extended trading, also announced a buyback program of up to $1
billion and forecast full-year earnings above analyst estimates.
EA's digital business, which includes software distributed
through the Internet, now accounts for more than half of the
company's revenue and will continue to grow, Chief Financial
Officer Blake Jorgensen told Reuters.
EA forecast an adjusted profit of $2.75 per share for the
year ending March 31, above the average estimate of $2.64,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The guidance is clean and really high ... their margins are
going up and their costs are staying low," Wedbush Securities
analyst Michael Pachter said.
However, EA forecast a breakeven current quarter on an
adjusted basis. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of
19 cents per share.
Jorgensen said EA would not release any games in the current
quarter. "Consensus was really built on last year's numbers. The
Street didn't have full visibility to our title plan yet," he
said.
Revenue will be more concentrated in the second half of the
fiscal year than it was last year, he said.
"Star Wars Battlefront", which comes out in mid-November
before the Star Wars movie, will be EA's biggest title this
year, he added.
SHIFT TO MOBILE
EA has boosted revenue by offering its popular PC and online
games on mobile devices, using a high-margin "freemium" model in
which games are available for free but are monetized through
advertising or by charging gamers for additional features.
EA and Visceral Games launched "Battlefield Hardline" in
mid-March, and the physical retail version topped research firm
NPD Group's March Top 10 Games list.
More than 30 million sessions of "Battlefield Hardline" were
played in the quarter, the company said.
EA's net income rose to $395 million, or $1.19 per share,
for the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $367 million, or
$1.15 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5.5 percent to $1.19 billion.
On an adjusted basis, EA earned 39 cents per share on
revenue of $896 million. Analysts expected a profit of 25 cents
per share and revenue of $850.2 million.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru;
Editing by Simon Jennings and Ted Kerr)