Jan 31 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc
reported a 7.4 percent rise in third-quarter revenue,
helped by strong sales of first-person shooter games
"Battlefield 1" and "Titanfall 2".
The company launched the highly anticipated games in October
and released "FIFA 17," the latest version of its top-selling
soccer franchise, at the end of September.
EA's revenue rose to $1.15 billion in the third quarter
ended Dec. 31 from $1.07 billion a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, revenue was $2.07 billion. Analysts on
average were expecting $2.05 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at EA's digital business rose 20.4 percent to $685
million in the quarter as players increasingly prefer buying
games online rather than physical copies at retail stores.
The company's net loss narrowed to $1 million from $45
million a year earlier. On a per share basis, EA broke even in
the latest quarter, compared with a loss of 14 cents a year ago.
EA has stopped reporting non-GAAP measures that adjust for
deferred revenue, as it has done since fiscal 2008, to comply
with stricter guidelines by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
U.S. financial regulators have issued new guidelines saying
that deferred revenue from games with online components should
be accounted for over however long people play the games -
typically six to nine months.
