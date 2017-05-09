(Adds details, shares)
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc's
adjusted quarterly profit handily beat analysts'
estimates, lifted by demand for high-margin digital downloads of
its games such as "Battlefield 1".
The results pushed up the company's shares nearly 4 percent
to $99.70 in after-market trading on Tuesday, putting them on
track to open at a record high.
EA also forecast current-quarter adjusted profit above
analysts' average estimates and said it would buy back up to
$1.2 billion of shares over a two-year period.
Sales from EA's digital business surged 30.6 percent to $934
million in the fourth quarter ended March 31, as players
increasingly buy games online rather than physical copies at
retail stores.
However, EA's profit fell to $566 million, or $1.81 per
share, in the quarter, from $899 million, or $2.79 per share, a
year earlier.
The year-earlier quarter included an income tax credit of
$453 million.
Excluding items, EA reported a profit of 85 cents per share,
handily beating the average analysts' estimate of 75 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's revenue rose 16.7 percent to $1.53 billion in
the quarter.
However, on an adjusted basis, revenue of $1.09 billion was
in line with analysts' expectation.
EA released its action role-playing videogame "Mass Effect:
Andromeda" toward the end of its fourth quarter, with the game
hitting No. 3 on market research firm NPD's March list for
top-selling games in the United States.
The company said it ended up deferring about $53 million in
"Mass Effect: Andromeda" sales from the fourth quarter into the
first quarter, because of deluxe editions of the game, which
triggered a revenue deferral.
"We didn't anticipate that," Chief Financial Officer Blake
Jorgensen told Reuters.
Videogame companies are required to defer some revenue from
certain online-enabled games following a tweak to the U.S.
accounting rules.
"Battlefield 1", launched in October, was at No. 12 on the
NPD list, which takes into account both digital downloads and
physical copies.
The company forecast first-quarter adjusted profit of 25
cents per share, above analysts' average estimate of 19 cents.
EA said it expected adjusted revenue of $750 million,
slightly below expectations of $758.7 million.
Last week, a Citigroup note named EA and its rivals,
Activision Blizzard and Take Two Interactive,
as potential targets for a buyout by Apple Inc.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)