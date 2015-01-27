Jan 27 Electronic Arts Inc -

* Q3 GAAP total net revenue $1.13 billion versus $808 million last year; Q3 non-GAAP total net revenue $1.43 billion versus $1.57 billion last year; Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.44; Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.22

* Sees FY 2015 GAAP net revenue about $4.49 billion; sees FY 2015 non-GAAP net revenue about $4.25 billion; sees FY 2015 GAAP earnings per share about $2.57; sees FY 2015 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.35

* Says monthly active users for EA's mobile titles averaged more than 160 million in Q3 versus more than 155 million in Q2

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2015 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $4.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: