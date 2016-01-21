* New venues spur changing trading protocols, investor
behaviour
* Dealers use tech to cut market-making costs
By Alex Chambers
LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - Increased electronic and automated
trading in fixed income securities is changing the market
landscape, but liquidity may become more fragile during periods
of market stress, the Bank for International Settlements said in
a report published on Thursday.
The report said increased oversight and capital costs are
changing the behaviour of traditional participants but warned
the benefits of electronic trading are not uniform for all debt
segments, with potentially negative effects for less liquid
securities.
Dealer-to-client (D2C) trading of corporate bonds has
traditionally been request-for-quote, where investors ask
multiple dealers for prices via the dominant venues Bloomberg,
Tradeweb, MarketAxess and Bondvision.
BIS said that liquidity providers from outside the banking
system are now attempting to trade directly with end-investors
using electronic connections while trading platforms are trying
to utilise novel protocols.
"One innovation has been electronic all-to-all trading
platforms; market participants estimate that around 5% of
electronically traded investment grade and high-yield bond
trades are conducted on all-to-all platforms," the report said.
Under pressure from the increased competition, some
long-established platforms have expanded access to a wider range
of participants, reducing the conventional distinction between
dealer-to-dealer and D2C segments.
Buyside investors have reacted by developing infrastructure
to respond to trade enquiries but BIS points out that they face
challenges in proving best execution for regulatory purposes.
Dealers are using technology to become more efficient in
market-making on-the-run US Treasuries but electronic trading in
corporate bonds is far less prevalent, despite a recent pick up.
The BIS said further work was needed to evaluate the impact
of automated trading on market quality but called for improved
data to be made available for policymakers.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers; Editing by Ian Edmonson)