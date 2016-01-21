* New venues spur changing trading protocols, investor behaviour

* Dealers use tech to cut market-making costs

By Alex Chambers

LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - Increased electronic and automated trading in fixed income securities is changing the market landscape, but liquidity may become more fragile during periods of market stress, the Bank for International Settlements said in a report published on Thursday.

The report said increased oversight and capital costs are changing the behaviour of traditional participants but warned the benefits of electronic trading are not uniform for all debt segments, with potentially negative effects for less liquid securities.

Dealer-to-client (D2C) trading of corporate bonds has traditionally been request-for-quote, where investors ask multiple dealers for prices via the dominant venues Bloomberg, Tradeweb, MarketAxess and Bondvision.

BIS said that liquidity providers from outside the banking system are now attempting to trade directly with end-investors using electronic connections while trading platforms are trying to utilise novel protocols.

"One innovation has been electronic all-to-all trading platforms; market participants estimate that around 5% of electronically traded investment grade and high-yield bond trades are conducted on all-to-all platforms," the report said.

Under pressure from the increased competition, some long-established platforms have expanded access to a wider range of participants, reducing the conventional distinction between dealer-to-dealer and D2C segments.

Buyside investors have reacted by developing infrastructure to respond to trade enquiries but BIS points out that they face challenges in proving best execution for regulatory purposes.

Dealers are using technology to become more efficient in market-making on-the-run US Treasuries but electronic trading in corporate bonds is far less prevalent, despite a recent pick up.

The BIS said further work was needed to evaluate the impact of automated trading on market quality but called for improved data to be made available for policymakers. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; Editing by Ian Edmonson)