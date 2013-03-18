(Corrects to show closing stock price is $18.71, not $18.17)

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 Electronic Arts' Chief Executive Officer John Riccitiello has resigned, saying he was "accountable" for the company's missing operational targets.

Riccitiello will step down from his post as CEO and member of the board of directors on March 30, the video game company said on Monday.

Electronic Arts' stock climbed 1.5 percent to $19 in after-hours trade, from a close of $18.71 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Malathi Nayak; Editing by Bernard Orr)