SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 Electronic Arts will not publish a new version of its college football video game "NCAA Football" next year and is evaluating the fate of the game franchise, which is mired in legal disputes with former collegiate athletes, the company said on Thursday.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) had said in mid-July that it will not renew a contract that expires in June next year to license its name and logo for EA's college football game.