By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 Electronic Arts
said it had reached a settlement with former college football
athletes who have accused the company of using their images
without permission and would not be making a new game for the
popular "NCAA Football" series in 2014.
The athletes sued the video game publisher and the National
Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which has strict rules
prohibiting them from sharing in the millions of dollars that
schools receive from television and licensing deals. The case
against the NCAA is still pending.
Electronic Arts' move follows a decision by the NCAA in
mid-July to not renew a contract to license its name and logo
for EA's college football game.
Its most recent installment in the series, "NCAA Football
14", which was launched in July, is one of the company's major
sports games releases this year alongside "Madden" football and
"FIFA" soccer video games.
Terms of the settlement were not made public. It now awaits
the approval of the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California.
Some of the claims covered by athletes include those of
former Arizona State University quarterback Samuel Keller, West
Virginia football player Shawne Alston and Rutgers University
star quarterback Ryan Hart, according to a statement by
Seattle-based law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, which
represented Keller.
Shares in EA were little changed in after-hours trading
after closing at $26.15 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.