SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Electronic Arts Inc has expanded its "Star Wars: The Old Republic" game with a free-to-play option that will be available this fall.

Players of the free-to-play option will have access to eight Star Wars character storylines, up to level 50. The game will go on sale in August for $14.99, which will include a one-month free subscription. ((Malathi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com)(415-677-2538)(@MalathiNayak )