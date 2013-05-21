* Ex-Rutgers quarterback Hart may challenge use of image
* Activision, Take-Two, media companies supported EA
By Jonathan Stempel
May 21 A divided federal appeals court has
revived a lawsuit against Electronic Arts Inc by a former
Rutgers University star football quarterback, who accused it of
using his image in a video game without permission.
By a 2-1 vote, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on
Tuesday that Ryan Hart, who played for Rutgers from 2002 to
2005, may pursue allegations that EA misappropriated his
likeness for its NCAA Football game, one of the nation's
best-selling video games.
The panel said EA did not "sufficiently transform" Hart's
identity or likeness for the 2004-2006 versions of the game, and
that Hart's right of publicity outweighed EA's right of
expression under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
"The digital Ryan Hart does what the actual Ryan Hart did
while at Rutgers: he plays college football, in digital
recreations of college football stadiums, filled with all the
trappings of a college football game," Circuit Judge Joseph
Greenaway wrote for the majority. "This is not transformative."
Tuesday's decision reversed a September 2011 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Freda Wolfson in Trenton, New Jersey, which
rejected Hart's effort to assert greater control over the use of
his name and likeness.
It could also affect a similar case pending before the 9th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in which EA appealed a 2010 lower
court ruling in favor of former Arizona State University
quarterback Samuel Keller over the use of his image.
"It's a wonderful precedent-setting decision for college
athletes, professional athletes and other well-known individuals
who seek to protect their hard-earned fame and reputation
against commercial exploitation by others for profit," Michael
Rubin, who argued Hart's appeal, said in an interview.
EA spokesman John Reseburg said the Redwood City,
California-based company intends to seek further court review.
While many college athletes receive scholarships, the
National Collegiate Athletic Association has strict rules
prohibiting them from sharing in the many millions of dollars
that their schools receive from television and licensing deals.
REALISM NEEDED
Writing for the majority, Greenaway recognized that various
elements of NCAA Football were not tied directly to reality, and
even let players create an alternative reality, such as by
altering players' height, weight, hair, or athletic prowess.
But he said developers of sports games also seek to attract
the respective fan bases, and that doing so involves "realistic
representations" of teams and players.
"Games such as NCAA Football permit users to recreate the
setting of a bitter defeat and, in effect, achieve some
cathartic readjustment of history; realistic depictions of the
players are a necessary element," he wrote.
Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro dissented, despite expressing
sympathy with amateur athletes like Hart who, unlike their
active professional counterparts, would not get paid when their
images are used in video games.
"My colleagues penalize EA for the realism and financial
success of NCAA Football, a position I find difficult to
reconcile with First Amendment protections traditionally
afforded to true-to-life depictions of real figures and works
produced for profit," Ambro wrote.
"Were this case viewed strictly on the public's perception
of fairness, I have no doubt Hart's position would prevail," he
added.
According to court papers, Hart's appeal drew support from
players unions for all four major U.S. professional sports, as
well as the Screen Actors Guild and the AFL-CIO.
EA drew support from content providers including rivals
Activision Blizzard Inc and Take-Two Interactive
Software Inc, Walt Disney Co's ESPN, Gannett Co
and New York Times Co.
In the case pending before the 9th Circuit, U.S. District
Judge Claudia Wilken in Oakland, California had in 2010 found
EA's depiction of Keller was not a "transmogrification" that
would entitle the company to protection.
The 9th Circuit heard oral arguments in that case last July.
EA shares closed up 18 cents at $21.97 in Tuesday trading on
the Nasdaq.
The case is Hart et al v. Electronic Arts Inc, 3rd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-3750.