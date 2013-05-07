BRIEF-Baker Hughes and GE receive clearance from European Commission
* Baker Hughes and GE receive clearance from the European Commission
SAN FRANCISCO May 7 Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported lower revenue and profit for the fourth quarter.
For the three months ended March 31, the company posted total revenue of $1.2 billion, compared with $1.37 billion a year ago. Net income fell to $323 million, or $1.05 per share, from $400 million, or $1.20 per share, a year ago.
* Baker Hughes and GE receive clearance from the European Commission
* Announces the sale of a Panamax container vessel, the M/V Doukato