Jan 17 Video games maker Electronic Arts Inc's
shares rose as much as 12 percent after a report said
three of its games were among the top 10 sellers in the United
States last month, raising the company's growth prospects for
the year.
'Battlefield 4' was the second-highest selling game in the
United States in December, while 'Madden 14' and 'FIFA 14' were
fourth and ninth, according to market research firm NPD.
"Given solid December sell-through, we think EA may actually
have a chance of posting a decent beat vs. guidance and
consensus," Cowen and Co analyst Doug Creutz wrote in a note.
The brokerage said it was "very positive" about Electronic
Arts' prospects for 2014, given strong pre-orders for the
company's 'Titanfall' game, to be launched in about two months.
Activision Blizzard Inc's 'Call of Duty: Ghosts'
was the top selling game last month.
Electronic Arts is scheduled to report its results for the
third quarter on Jan. 28.
Analysts are expecting the company to report a profit of
$1.24 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Electronic Arts raised its adjusted earnings forecast for
the year ending March 2014 to $1.25 per share from $1.20 per
share in October.
Analysts are expecting a full-year profit of $1.28 per share
on revenue of $4.02 billion.
Electronic Arts' shares were up 12 percent at $24.11 on
Friday afternoon on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)