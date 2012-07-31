* Lost 400,000 subscribers last quarter

By Malathi Nayak

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Electronic Arts Inc has expanded its "Star Wars: The Old Republic" game that is struggling to retain players w i th a free-to-play option that will be available this fall.

Players of the free-to-play option will have access to eight Star Wars character storylines, up to level 50. The game will go on sale in August for $14.99, which will include a one-month free subscription.

The company said it had lost 400,000 subscribers of "Star Wars: The Old Republic" last quarter. The game had 1.3 million paying subscribers on March 30.

The video game publisher said in June that it would offer the first 15 levels of its "Star Wars: The Old Republic" online game for free to tempt more users. It has struggled to get the game, based on George Lucas' science-fiction movie, off the ground since its December launch.