The video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) and social gaming company Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O) have agreed to dismiss claims against each other in a case involving alleged copyright violations and employee poaching.

Electronic Arts had accused Zynga of copying key elements of its game "The Sims Social" for Zynga's "The Ville."

Zynga then countersued to stop what it called Electronic Arts' improper effort to prevent it from hiring that company's employees.

In a joint filing with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, lawyers for both companies said all claims and counterclaims are being dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be brought again. Friday's filing did not provide a reason for the dismissal.

The case is Electronic Arts Inc v. Zynga Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 12-04099.

