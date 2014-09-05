(Adds PIX to slug)
By Jens Hack and Eric Auchard
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Know what a "Wearable"
is? Most top tech executives would struggle to define it. Now
they're hoping that Apple will do it for them.
Next week, Apple Inc is expected to stride into the
market for wearable accessories that link wirelessly up to
phones and create a template for other firms that have struggled
to create products consumers would want to be seen in.
Rival electronics makers have been marketing hundreds of
wearable products over the past year, but have little to show
for it in sales despite huge hype for accessories seen as a
critical boost to the vast but increasingly saturated market for
mobile phones.
Executives at Europe's big consumer electronics trade fair
this week in Berlin readily admit to hoping that Apple can crack
the missing code for everyone. Where the U.S. innovator leads,
its rivals plan to follow by bringing their own improvements or
by seeking out profitable niche markets that Apple ignores.
"If Apple offers its own product, it will expand the
market," Sung-jin Lee, Director of LG Electronics Inc's
watch product planning team, said in an interview.
"This is what we wanted," Sunny Lee, CEO of Samsung
Electronics' European business told Reuters when
asked about Apple's likely debut.
Media reports have pinpointed 9 September as the date Apple
will introduce its long-rumoured smartwatch - a wrist device
that typically connects to a nearby phone. Expectations are high
for the iWatch, which could be the tech giant's first brand new
product after a four-year dry spell during which it faced
pressure to create another groundbreaking consumer gadget.
So far Samsung dominates the smartwatch market, with 74
percent, but numbers remain small. Compared to the 1.3 billion
mobile phones expected to be sold industry wide this year, just
1 million smartwatches shipped in the second quarter of 2014,
according to market research firm Strategy Analytics estimates.
BUT WILL YOU WEAR IT?
Those kind of volumes suggest the industry remains in
wait-and-see mode, despite devoting huge marketing energy to
wearable devices that has garnered an amount of press attention
disproportionate to the number of products on the shelves.
"Ultimately, what all these companies have been doing is
just public prototyping," or testing the market, said mobile
analyst Ben Wood of market research firm CCS Insight.
So far tech companies have struggled to impress consumers in
part because younger generations who rarely wear watches but
glance at their phones instead don't see the point of a
wrist-worn accessory unless it can do something a phone can't.
Apple's arrival promises to bring fashion sense and sleek
design to a market that so far has emphasized the technology
inside their products rather than its outward usability or
aesthetics, Wood noted.
"We are in the Stone Age of wearables right now," said Wood
- a self-confessed wearables geek who has 15 such devices strewn
on the floor of his office.
While "wearables" is a flexible term that covers health and
fitness wrist bands, ear pieces, and even smart glasses or
goggles, research firm CCS Insight predicts 87 percent of the
market will be wrist-worn devices by 2018.
It forecasts the number of wearable devices to ship will
reach 135 million in 2018, up from just under 10 million in
2013. That forecast is partly based on anticipation that Apple
will enter the market and on hit products eventually emerging.
GOLD RUSH
So far market-leader Samsung has launched five watch models
including one which can make and receive phone calls without
linking to a nearby phone. Its closest
competitors, according to Strategy Analytics' data, are Pebble
Technology Corp, which holds 13 percent of the market with its
square-faced black phones offering links to Web apps, and Sony
Corp., which has 8 percent and recently launched a new
smartwatch model that look like a computer clock.
In a bid to muscle in, LG announced this week in Berlin a
range of smartwatches inspired by the design of classic Swiss
watches. Unlike many rival black and boxy devices on the market,
one doesn't spot the electronics inside at first glance.
"It is not a gold rush yet, but it has the potential to be,"
said Lee, the LG watch executive, of the wearables market.
Chinese network and phone equipment maker Huawei has so far
dabbled in wearables but believes that as long as the devices
are sold as accessories to phones, rather than by shrinking
phone functions to fit inside, the category won't take off.
"A wearable should be a stand-alone product - and that may
take a while," Shao Yang, Huawei's vice president of
consumer marketing, said in an interview in Berlin.
Traditional watch makers may also benefit if tech firms find
the right mix of fashion and function.
In a recent interview, Swatch Group
CEO Nick Hayek said smartwatches might convince younger
generations to start wearing something on their wrists - making
them Swatch targets at a later stage.
The Wall Street Journal and other media report that Apple's
device is likely to come in two versions and simplify the
process of making mobile payments, but may not actually ship
until next year.
Industry executives expect it to eventually also sport an
array of sensors to enable health and fitness monitoring.
