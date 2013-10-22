BRIEF-Astellas Pharma to acquire Ogeda SA
* under agreement, Astellas has agreed to pay up to a total of eur 800 million
STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Elekta : * Declines to continue to participate in linear accelerator bidding process in
Brazil * Says price for 80 linear accelerators, a customer service and support
package, as well as project management, comprehensive software solutions and
brachytherapy equipment, went below BRL 120 million (USD 55 million)
* under agreement, Astellas has agreed to pay up to a total of eur 800 million
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to a potential capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Holista to supply medical-grade collagen made from skins of disease-free Australian sheep to Keneric Medical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: