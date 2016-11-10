STOCKHOLM Nov 10 ** Medical technology firm Elekta has won a contract in Denmark worth 74 million Danish crowns ($10.84 million), according to a publication on EU procurement website Tenders Electronic Daily (TED) Link: bit.ly/2eNfrdx ** Contract covers purchase of one MR Accelerator for Odense University Hospital and includes a service contract of at least 5 years ** Contract authority is with Medicoteknik, Region Syddanmark ($1 = 6.8236 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)