BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
STOCKHOLM Nov 10 ** Medical technology firm Elekta has won a contract in Denmark worth 74 million Danish crowns ($10.84 million), according to a publication on EU procurement website Tenders Electronic Daily (TED) Link: bit.ly/2eNfrdx ** Contract covers purchase of one MR Accelerator for Odense University Hospital and includes a service contract of at least 5 years ** Contract authority is with Medicoteknik, Region Syddanmark ($1 = 6.8236 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis