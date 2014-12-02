STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Elekta said on
Tuesday humediQ GmbH had initiated legal proceedings against the
Swedish medical technology group, claiming damages of about 16
million euros.
Elekta said in a statement the dispute related to an
2011 agreement for exclusive supply of patient identification
product Identify under the Elekta label.
"Recently, a dispute arose between Elekta and humediQ
relating to certain terms of the agreement," the company said.
"Elekta believes that the claims have no merit and intends
to defend them vigorously and assert counterclaims against
humediQ," it added.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard)