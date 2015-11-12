MILAN Nov 12 Four senior employees of Swedish
medical technology group Elekta have been placed
under house arrest in Italy over an investigation into alleged
contract rigging and criminal association, the Milan
prosecutors' office said on Thursday.
Elekta, which makes equipment for cancer treatment, was not
immediately available for comment.
As well as the four managers under house arrest, 22 other
people were placed under investigation, the prosecutors' office
said, and Elekta SpA, the Italian arm of the Swedish group, is
also being investigated.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by
Isla Binnie)