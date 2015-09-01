STOCKHOLM, Sept 1 Swedish medical technology group Elekta <EKTAb.ST posted first-quarter core earnings in line with market expectations on Tuesday and repeated its outlook for sales growth to return in the second half of its fiscal year.

Adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) improved to 41 million Swedish crowns ($4.86 million)in the May through July period from a 38 million loss a year ago, matching a mean forecast for a 42 million crown profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm, a maker of equipment for cancer treatment, said order bookings rose to 2.54 billion crowns from a year-ago 2.34 billion, compared with a 2.44 billion mean forecast.

