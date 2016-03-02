STOCKHOLM, March 2 Swedish medical technology
group Elekta posted third-quarter core earnings well
below expectations on Wednesday on weak global markets and cut
its sales outlook for the fiscal year.
Adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) fell
to 335 million Swedish crowns ($38.9 million) in the November
through January period from a 350 million profit a year ago with
business in emerging markets in particular taking a hit. That
compared to a mean forecast for 408 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
It said it expected growth in net sales to be slightly
negative for the fiscal year. In its previous report, the firm
forecast modest sales growth for the remainder of the fiscal
year.
($1 = 8.6152 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)