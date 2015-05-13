(Corrects in headline to full-year, not Q1)
STOCKHOLM May 13 Swedish medical technology
group Elekta said on Wednesday results for its fiscal
full year would be significantly below guidance, and that its
top executive had stepped down.
The maker of equipment used in cancer treatment warned it
expected earnings before interest, tax and amortisation for the
year before non-recurring items through April 30 of 1.4 billion
crowns ($168.6 million).
It said the lower-than-expected results were mainly due to
to weak performance in the United States after large orders did
not close as anticipated.
Elekta, which is due to publish its full earnings report on
June 2, said Tomas Puusepp would take on the job of chief
executive, replacing Niklas Savander who has resigned with
immediate effect.
($1 = 8.3050 Swedish crowns)
