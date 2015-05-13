(Corrects in headline to full-year, not Q1)

STOCKHOLM May 13 Swedish medical technology group Elekta said on Wednesday results for its fiscal full year would be significantly below guidance, and that its top executive had stepped down.

The maker of equipment used in cancer treatment warned it expected earnings before interest, tax and amortisation for the year before non-recurring items through April 30 of 1.4 billion crowns ($168.6 million).

It said the lower-than-expected results were mainly due to to weak performance in the United States after large orders did not close as anticipated.

Elekta, which is due to publish its full earnings report on June 2, said Tomas Puusepp would take on the job of chief executive, replacing Niklas Savander who has resigned with immediate effect.

($1 = 8.3050 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)