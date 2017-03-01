PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds details, background, CEO comment)
March 1 Swedish radiotherapy equipment maker Elekta posted a surprise drop in fiscal third-quarter core earnings on Wednesday and announced further measures in the U.S. after a drop in orders in the North and South America region.
* Nov-Jan EBITA excl. one-off items and bad debt losses fell yr/yr to 325 mln SEK ($35.9 mln) from 335 mln vs Reuters poll fcast 443 mln
* CEO Richard Hausmann told Reuters lower profit comes on the back of a shift of planned linac revenue of 100 mln SEK to Q4 and smaller-than-expected net positive currency effect
* Q3 sales increased to 2.67 bln (2.55) with shipments of linear accelerators slightly lower compared with the same quarter last year
* Group order intake soared 40 pct to 3.65 bln SEK (2.62) vs fcast 3.04 bln, helped mainly by strong intake in the EMEA region
* Q3 order intake in North and South America, which account for the bulk of group sales, 36 pct, fell 3 pct
* CEO said to initiate further measures in the U.S. operations amid management issues
* Elekta, which has seen operating profit fall for three straight years amid tough market conditions, launched in 2015 a programme to cut costs, reduce inventory levels and improve margins
* Said on Wednesday activities related to transformation programme are progressing and delivering in line with defined targets for cost savings and margins
* CEO said have seen bigger interest for its high field MRI-guided radiation therapy system, MR linac, than expected
* Co. so far has agreements for 12 systems and still expects approval and launch at the end of 2017 calendar year
* Reiterated will reach target of 75 MR linac orders before end of 2019 calendar year
* Said in report co have a strong order backlog going into Q4 vs last year and it plans to deliver substantially more from backlog
* Main rival is U.S. group Varian Medical Systems with other competitors including U.S. Viewray
* Shares up 6.4 pct YTD vs a 5.4 pct YTD rise in STOXX Europe 600 Health Care Index Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0565 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Rebecka Roos)
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.