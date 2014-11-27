* Says Europe uncertainty spread to emerging markets

STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 Medical technology group Elekta posted second-quarter core earnings well below market expectations and cut its fiscal full-year sales and profit growth outlook sharply as delayed orders in Europe and weaker overall market growth weighed.

Sweden's Elekta said it expected sales growth in local currencies of 4 percent in the 2014/15 fiscal year, sharply lower than its previous guidance for sales to grow at the lower end of a 7-9 percent.

The firm, a maker of equipment used in cancer treatment, also cut its growth forecast for earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to around 6 percent from the around 10 percent previously seen.

"The second quarter was a disappointment," Elekta Chief Executive Niklas Savander told Reuters, saying market uncertainty in Europe, already evident in the first quarter, had now spread to emerging markets.

Another major reason behind the shortfall was a large number of projects in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region being pushed into the second half of the year.

"We believe we will be able to book the major part of this business during the second half of the year," Savander said.

Elekta, one of the most shorted stocks on the Stockholm stock exchange, has underperformed the broader market this year following a string of weak results and cuts to its outlook.

Its shares have fallen 25 percent so far this year versus an 11 percent rise in the All Share index in Stockholm. Its shares were down 10 percent on the day by 0802 GMT.

Adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) fell to 397 million crowns ($54 million) in August through October from a year-ago 407 million, lagging a mean forecast of 481 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Order bookings fell to 2.88 billion crowns from a year-ago 3.10 billion, far below the mean forecast of 3.39 billion. (1 US dollar = 7.4022 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)