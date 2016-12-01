(Adds CEO comment, share reaction)
Dec 1 Swedish radiotherapy equipment maker
Elekta posted fiscal Q2 core profits and order intake
below forecast on Thursday amid tough market conditions and a
change in its supply chain process, sending its shares down.
* Aug-Oct EBITA excl. one-off items and bad debt losses fell
yr/yr to 391 mln SEK ($42.37 million) from 451 mln, vs Reuters
poll fcast 450 mln
* Elekta said its change of supply chain process to
produce-to-order had a negative one-off effect on net sales of
650 mln SEK in H1, vs earlier guided 500 mln
* CEO Richard Hausmann to Reuters: Larger-than-guided effect
from shift to produce-to-orders is because revenues from a few
contracts were delayed to Q3, in line with new strategy to ship
orders only if installation is due to start within 3 months
* Order intake 3.38 bln SEK (3.40) vs consensus 3.46 bln
* North and South America division orders returned to growth
mainly driven by strong performance in Latin America
* Hausmann, CEO since June, to Reuters: Overall it is still
a challenging market situation, however has very good momentum
and believes wins market share in India, south-east Asia, China.
* Said measures for improvement in North and South America
are slowly yielding results, demand in South America growing,
but weak economic conditions throughout the region have slowed
investments in new equipment
* CEO to Reuters: North America market is flattish or
slightly growing, sees good momentum currently from stereotactic
radio surgery and stereotactic body surgery applications
* CEO to Reuters: very good pipeline for Elekta's new
radiation therapy system MR-linac, in final negotiations for a
number of contracts, still aims to ink orders for 75 MR-linac by
end-2019, price $8-10 mln
* Shares down 4.7 pct at 0900 GMT, taking a YTD rise to 0.7
pct, vs -0.8 pct and -14.9 pct respectively for the STOXX Europe
600 Health Care Index
* Said programme, launched 2015 following very weak
development in the previous fiscal year, to cut cost with 700
mln SEK from 2017/18 progressing according to plan
* CEO to Reuters: definitely sees space for acquisitions of
additional applications within oncology informatics
* Main rival is U.S. group Varian Medical Systems
with other competitors including U.S. Viewray
($1 = 9.2282 Swedish crowns)
