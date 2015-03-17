BRIEF-Atrion Q1 earnings per share $5.36
* Q1 revenue $38.5 million versus $36.2 million
March 17 Elekta AB
* Elekta expands in Poland through acquisition
* Says has today completed its acquisition of Polish distributor, RTA
* Says has today completed its acquisition of Polish distributor, RTA

* Says as previously stated, the acquisition of RTA is expected to add 0.3 percent to Elekta's revenues on an annual basis and is expected to be EPS accretive
May 10 Health insurer Aetna Inc on Wednesday said it will exit the Obamacare individual insurance market in Delaware and Nebraska and will not offer such plans on or off the online exchange created by the Affordable Care Act.