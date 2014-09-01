BRIEF-Medfield Diagnostics: EPO intends to grant patent in microwave tomography
* EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE (EPO) INTENDS TO APPROVE (SO-CALLED INTENT TO GRANT) MEDFIELD DIAGNOSTICS A PATENT IN MICROWAVE TOMOGRAPHY
Sept 1 Elekta : * Enhanced collaboration with toshiba strengthens elekta's position in Japan * In an agreement signed today in Tokyo, Elekta Japan will grant Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC) wider distribution rights regarding linear accelerator (linac) sales * The agreement also includes the intention to develop the Elekta Support Center, a centralized customer support center with a single point of contact for all Elekta linac users in Japan Link to press release: here
NEW YORK, April 26 Two days after Express Scripts Holding Co said it had lost its contract to do pharmacy benefit management for Anthem Inc, Anthem's top executive said the company had not made a decision on or ruled out any vendor.