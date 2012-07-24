* Firm sees 27.5 billion-peso loss on financial instruments
* Revenue rises 43 percent to just over 17 bln pesos
MEXICO CITY, July 24 Retailer and bank Elektra
reported a 19.2 billion peso ($1.4 billion) second-quarter loss
on Tuesday after concerns about its position in Mexico's main
stock index sparked massive damage to a derivatives position.
The company, owned by retail and broadcast mogul Ricardo
Salinas, reported a 27.5 billion peso loss on the valuation of
its financial instruments for the quarter. The company reported
a nearly 4 billion peso profit on those instruments in the same
quarter last year.
Elektra has been using a derivative instrument
known as an equity swap to cash in on its rising share price,
but the swap had the opposite effect this past quarter when the
shares fell steeply.
The losses were triggered when Mexico's stock exchange said
it would change the methodology for its IPC stock index in a way
that would reduce the company's weighting in the benchmark, or
even remove it altogether.
Investors dumped shares in the company and Elektra is suing
the stock exchange for damages, because of the decline in its
share price.
The company had warned in an annex to its first-quarter
filing that the "remote" chance of a 50 percent drop in its
share price to 602.86 pesos would cause a loss of 24.7 billion
pesos on its equity swap position.
Its share price tumbled even more than 50 percent last
quarter, sinking as low as 408.79 pesos on June 18. The company
said on June 19 it unwound some of its equity swap positions.
Elektra said second-quarter revenue rose 43 percent to
17.046 billion pesos from 11.897 billion pesos in the year-ago
period as revenue at its Banco Azteca operation surged 64
percent.
Its shares ended Tuesday down 0.39 percent at 606.02 pesos.