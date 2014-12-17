Dec 17 Elektrobit Oyj :

* Rationalizes operations in Wireless Business Segment in Finland

* Has decided to terminate employment contracts of a maximum of 19 employees in its sites in Kajaani and Tampere

* For a few employees, will alternatively offer new positions in Oulu

* Will achieve annual cost savings of about 1 million euros($1.25 million), from beginning of 2015 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)