April 21 Profile Systems And Software SA : * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2oXVcNJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 17 Elektrobit Oyj :
* Rationalizes operations in Wireless Business Segment in Finland
* Has decided to terminate employment contracts of a maximum of 19 employees in its sites in Kajaani and Tampere
* For a few employees, will alternatively offer new positions in Oulu
* Will achieve annual cost savings of about 1 million euros($1.25 million), from beginning of 2015 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said on Friday first-quarter profit surged 79 percent as it focused on its 4G mobile broadband service, while its fixed-line segment maintained steady growth.