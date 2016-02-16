Feb 16 Equipment financing company Element Financial Corp said it will split into two publicly traded companies, after a strategic review.

Element Fleet Management will operate company's fleet management operations, while Element Commercial Asset Management will include the company's commercial and vendor financing business, the company said on Tuesday.

Toronto-based Element Financial had said in October that it planned to sell its financing operations to focus on its fleet management business. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)