MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Mexico's Elementia, a construction conglomerate partly owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, will launch an initial public offering, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The size of the issue is yet to be determined, according to the filing late on Friday.

The company is holding a media conference on Monday in Mexico City to discuss Friday's announcement that Elementia will buy the stake held by France's Lafarge in their jointly owned cement maker in Mexico.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)