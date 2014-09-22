(Adds executive's comments, details on possible IPO date)
Sept 22 Mexico's Elementia, a
construction conglomerate partly owned by billionaire Carlos
Slim, is exploring the possibility of soon launching an initial
public offering, the company's chief executive officer said on
Monday.
Top Elementia executive Eduardo Musalem said in a conference
call that the company was looking at issuing stock and that it
would make a decision by the beginning of October. He said it
was too early to say how big the share offer could be.
On Friday, Elementia said it will buy the stake held by
France's Lafarge in their jointly owned cement maker
in Mexico for $225 million.
Musalem said that proceeds from the potential stock offer
could be used to expand its cement business and fuel further
acquisitions. The company has four divisions including cement,
metals, plastics and construction operations.
"Elementia has operations in nine countries, and we have
been looking at opportunities in all of those countries," he
said.
Mexican businessman Antonio del Valle, who controls plastic
pipe maker Mexichem, holds 54 percent of Elementia,
and Slim's industrial conglomerate Grupo Carso
owns the other 46 percent.
