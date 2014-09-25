MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 Mexico's Elementia, a
construction holding company partly owned by billionaire Carlos
Slim, seeks to raise between $350 million to $400 million in its
October initial public offering, the chief of its Cementos
Fortaleza subsidiary said on Thursday.
The IPO is due to take place in a few weeks, Cementos
Fortaleza Chief Executive Antonio Taracena told local television
station El Financiero.
Earlier this month, Elementia agreed to buy out the 47
percent stake in Cementos Fortaleza owned by Lafarge
for $225 million in cash, giving it complete control of the
company.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)