BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auctions for 5.91 bln yuan
MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexican industrial conglomerate Elementia, part owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Wednesday it completed its agreement to combine its cement company, Cementos Fortaleza, with French company Lafarge in Mexico.
The deal was first announced in January. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay. Editing by Andre Grenon)
April 7 The secretary general of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), one of the main standard-setting bodies for Islamic finance, will retire next week, the Malaysia-based body said in a statement.
April 7 Australian shares skidded on Friday, erasing early gains, after the United States launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sparking geopolitical anxieties.