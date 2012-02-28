* FY pretax profit $134.5 mln vs $96 mln last yr
* Sales up 9 pct to $760.5 mln
* Raises final dividend to $0.046 per share
Feb 28 Chemicals group Elementis'
raised its full-year dividend as its adjusted pretax profit rose
by over a third, helped by a growth across its segments.
The company reported its highest-ever earnings and said it
started 2012 on a firm footing despite prevailing economic
uncertainties in Europe.
Elementis sees its specialty products division -- which
provides additives to the architectural and industrial coatings,
personal care and oilfield drilling markets -- to be a key area
for acquisitions.
The firm raised its final dividend by more than 79 percent
to 4.66 cents, taking the total dividend to 7 cents per share.
January-December adjusted pretax profit rose to $134.5
million from $96 million last year. Revenue for the year rose by
9 percent to $760.5 million.
Elementis shares, which have gained 21 percent since the
beginning of the year, were trading slightly lower at 164.06
pence on Tuesday morning on the London Stock Exchange.