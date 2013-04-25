April 25 British chemicals maker Elementis Plc
reported a strong start to the year with its specialty
products business performing strongly, prompting the company to
forecast full-year earnings in line with market expectations.
Sales at the business rose 7 percent. The unit makes
chemicals for industrial coatings, additives for paints, as well
as chemicals for the personal care and oil and gas drilling
industries.
The company said it saw a rebound in business to the oil and
gas sector after a dip late last year due to a slowdown in shale
drilling in North America and a late start to the Canadian
drilling season.
Sales volume to the sector was 5 percent lower than the
year-ago quarter, but 61 percent higher than the average
quarterly sales in the second half of last year.
Shares in the company were up nearly 2 percent at 251.5
pence at 0705 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday. They
have gained 6 percent so far this year, lagging the FTSE 250
which has risen nearly 12 percent.