April 25 British chemicals maker Elementis Plc reported a strong start to the year with its specialty products business performing strongly, prompting the company to forecast full-year earnings in line with market expectations.

Sales at the business rose 7 percent. The unit makes chemicals for industrial coatings, additives for paints, as well as chemicals for the personal care and oil and gas drilling industries.

The company said it saw a rebound in business to the oil and gas sector after a dip late last year due to a slowdown in shale drilling in North America and a late start to the Canadian drilling season.

Sales volume to the sector was 5 percent lower than the year-ago quarter, but 61 percent higher than the average quarterly sales in the second half of last year.

Shares in the company were up nearly 2 percent at 251.5 pence at 0705 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday. They have gained 6 percent so far this year, lagging the FTSE 250 which has risen nearly 12 percent.